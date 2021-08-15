Colts Running Back Benny LeMay Hit With a Horrendous Taunting Penalty
The NFL has stated taunting penalties will be a point of emphasis this season and on Sunday we got a glimpse of how awful this change might be. Indianapolis Colts running back Benny LeMay got hit with one of the worst taunting penalties I've ever seen.
In the middle of the third quarter, LeMay busted a run up the middle, carrying defenders with him for 14 yards. He was understandably pumped up after such a big play. He jumped up and flexed a bit, but there was nothing excessive in what he did. So of course he was hit with a flag for taunting.
Here's the play in question:
That's ridiculous. LeMay was just excited for making a big play and it got erased by an overzealous official looking to crack down on something that isn't even a problem.
The NFL seriously needs to reconsider this new rule. It's absolutely absurd.