Colorado State QB Garrett Grayson Injured His Clavicle Moving a Couch, Required Surgery
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
No one likes moving, even when things go smoothly. Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson has reason to hate moving more than anyone after he suffered a freak injury yesterday while hoisting a couch.
Garrett injured his clavicle this morning while moving a couch,” coach Jim McElwain said in a news release. “The good news is that it is on his nonthrowing side, and he’ll be back in action by the time we start our summer strength and conditioning program in June.”
There is still no word on the couch’s condition.
Grayson set a school record by racking up 3,696 passing yards last season. One would think he could get someone to do all his heavy lifting with that type of resumé.
[Image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports]
