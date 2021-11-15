Roundup: Colorado Struggling With COVID; Taylor Swift Wows on SNL; Washington Fires Jimmy Lake
COVID hospitalizations are surging in Colorado ... Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back ... China's economic slowdown will impact the globe ... Bitcoin got its biggest upgrade in four years ... "Ghost Guns" are fueling an epidemic of violence ... Democrats renew push for $2 trillion spending bill ... Car explosion in Liverpool kills three ... "Eternals" won the box office again this weekend ... Taylor Swift's SNL performance has people buzzing ... Washington fired Jimmy Lake in his second season ... The Lions and Steelers tied in an awful game ... Chase Young got hurt and it could be a torn ACL ... The Cowboys trounced the Falcons ... Alabama offered a scholarship to an OL from Finland ... Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix ...
Odell Beckham Jr.'s tribute to Biggie:
People loved Sarah Sherman's appearance on Weekend Update:
Am I wrong, or does the idea of a "man park" sound pretty great?
AC/DC -- "Highway to Hell" (Live)