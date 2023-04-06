Collin Morikawa Masters Cheating Controversy Might Be a Bit Silly
The Masters is off to a hot start as some of the best players in the world of golf took advantage of good conditions and favorable pin placements to post some low scores before the colder, more challenging weather moves through later in the weekend. But it wouldn't be a major without some controversy that doesn't really need to be controversy. The good people of Twitter are providing just that by showing a short clip of Collin Morikawa fiddling with his ball and ball marker on the green while lining up a birdie putt on No. 6.
It looked a bit dubious when everything leading up to it is removed. Thankfully, many cameras were rolling to provide full context. And after review, it looks like Morikawa's ball moves, he alerts his playing partners, and re-positions it back to the original spot.
Which is fine and likely won't result in any type of rules violation. Unless of course a third video emerges to shift the narrative again.
Morikawa is currently two-under through eight. That number will change but likely based on what he does on the course, not what the governing bodies decide after hours.