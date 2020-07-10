Collin Morikawa Is Not About to Go Into His First Slump
By Kyle Koster | Jul 10 2020
Collin Morikawa earned quick comparisons to Tiger Woods, which is a good sign for any golfer. And they were warranted because the young California product flirted with breaking Woods' record of 25 consecutive made cuts to begin a career. Morikawa struggled two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship, not even sniffing the weekend and ending his streak at 22.
It may have been a blessing, though, as it rendered speculation and pressure a bit meaningless. In a small sample size since returning to mortality, Morikawa appears to be hotter than ever. He shot a 65 on Thursday afternoon to secure a place alone atop the leaderboard at the Workday Charity Open in Ohio. Then, this morning, he continued his stellar play by playing four-under golf through 15 holes before inclement weather caused a delay.
Barring someone else catching fire when play resumes, he'll be the 36-hole leader. Morikawa is seeking his second Tour victory, one which he barely missed out on the Charles Schwab Challenge last month. When you're 23, everything is a learning experience and the second-year player seems poised to embrace the challenge of rebounding.
“I don't want to miss cuts. But the game … I learned a lot from those two days. I learned a lot last week. I learned a lot [during] the prep Monday through Wednesday with my coach. So you kind of reset, get ready for this week, and every week is a new week. So you’ve just got to get ready, and the game felt good.”
Morikawa is no longer perfect when it comes to making the cut. But like a pitcher losing his no-hitter in the eighth, he's still dealing. We now know he's good when scrambling. Another bright light in a shining future.