College Student Fails, HARD, with Post-Graduation Backflip
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
How do you celebrate graduating from college? If you’re this Davenport University student you do so with a backflip. He nailed the landing in his head, anyways.
I’m not sure which is the better sound from the clip: the loud “thud” or the audible “gasp” from the audience immediately thereafter?
