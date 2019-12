Best College GameDay Signs From Championship Weekend By Liam McKeone | Dec 07 2019 College GameDay | James Gilbert/Getty Images

College GameDay is in Atlanta this weekend ahead of the SEC Championship Game between LSU and Georgia. It'll be quite a game, but before we get to all that, we get to enjoy the clever signs of the SEC fans in attendance for GameDay this week. Here are the best College GameDay signs from college football's championship weekend.

Saban and Bama sign in the gameday crowd #gamedaysigns pic.twitter.com/cIyBjgl6zb — Don Vollnogle (@DonVollnogle) December 7, 2019

Buzz, Joe’s eating junk and watching rubbish, you better come stop him #GameDaySigns #GameDay pic.twitter.com/dwHFicoPW8 — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) December 7, 2019

“One of these coaches beat South Carolina. The other is Kirby Smart” #GameDaySigns #GameDay pic.twitter.com/R0nJAimzmX — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) December 7, 2019