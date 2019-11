Best College GameDay Signs From Week 13 By Liam McKeone | Nov 23 2019 James Gilbert/Getty Images

College GameDay has traveled to Ohio for the big Penn State-Ohio State matchup. Despite rumors of a potential boycott by Ohio State fans, the crowd was large and the signs were as good as you'd expect. Here are the best College GameDay signs from the set in Columbus.

#Blasphemy RT @RPMSports18: Ohio State fan with a “Hey Jeaux. See you in New Orleans” sign for LSU but with a picture of Mercedes Benz Stadium instead of the Mercedes Benz Superdome. #gamedaysigns pic.twitter.com/xY381U7xsB — Joseph Morgan (@jmthegreat) November 23, 2019

“This sign is bigger than Penn State’s Playoff hopes” #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/SnSIa9tmNQ — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) November 23, 2019

In fairness, I’d GTFO if Chase Young was rushing at me too. #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/UfE8ec4MVb — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) November 23, 2019