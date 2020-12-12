ESPN Pulled Out All the Stops For Army-Navy 'College GameDay'
By Liam McKeone | Dec 12, 2020, 12:44 PM EST
Arguably the coolest rivalry in college football occurs today as Army will take on Navy. The game isn't taking place at a neutral site for the first time since World War II this year due to coronavirus protocols. College GameDay was on site.
And boy, did ESPN go all out. A helicopter landed behind set. Kirk Herbstreit literally made his picks from another helicopter. Lee Corso hooted and hollered from a gun boat in his front yard decked out in a dope robe, surrounded by extremely muscular military men. Folks, it was a damn scene all around.
Also, this happened.
Great production value as always from the network's team.