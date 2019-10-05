College GameDay Coming to Ireland in 2020 By Liam McKeone | Oct 05 2019 Mike Stobe/Getty Images

College GameDay will be studying abroad next semester. On Saturday, the crew announced they'd be heading to Dublin in 2020 to preview the Notre Dame-Navy game taking place across the pond.

GAMEDAY IS GOING ABROAD!



We’re opening the 2020 season from Dublin, Ireland for @NDFootball vs. @NavyFB ?? pic.twitter.com/HQVlsK2eWc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2019

This is a first for College GameDay, which has been all over the United States since 1993, when they began to host the show on location. It will no doubt be a raucous crowd filled with college students traveling for both their studies and the game in question.

One of the many challenges that the crew will face going abroad is the time difference. GameDay traditionally kicks off the college football day early on Saturday morning and finishes up when the games start. What time they go on in Ireland will be worth worth watching as the day approaches.