College Football Week 4 TV Schedule By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 19 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

(All Times ET)

(All Rankings Reflect AP Poll)

(All Games Saturday unless otherwise noted)

ABC

Michigan State @ Northwestern, 12:00 p.m.

#15 UCF @ Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. (or ESPN2)

#22 Washington @ BYU, 3:30 p.m. (or ESPN2)

Oklahoma State @ #12 Texas, 7:30 p.m.

ACC Network

Western Michigan @ Syracuse, 12:00 p.m.

Elon @ Wake Forest, 12:00 p.m. (Streaming/Regional Networks)

Appalachian State @ North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. (Streaming/Regional Networks)

Central Michigan @ Miami (FL), 4:00 p.m.

Charlotte @ #1 Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

BTN

Boston College @ Rutgers OR UConn @ Indiana, 12:00 p.m.

Miami (OH) @ #6 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska @ Illinois, 8:00 p.m.

CBS

#8 Auburn @ #17 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

#7 Notre Dame @ #3 Georgia, 8:00 p.m.

CBSSN

(Friday) Florida International @ Louisiana Tech, 8:00 p.m.

Morgan State @ Army, 12:00 p.m.

Wyoming @ Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor @ Rice, 7:00 p.m.

Utah State @ San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN

(Thursday) Houston @ Tulane, 8:00 p.m.

Tennessee @ #9 Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Louisville @ Florida State, 3:30 p.m.

#16 Oregon @ Stanford, 7:00 p.m.

UCLA @ #19 Washington State, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2

(Friday) Air Force @ #20 Boise State, 9:00 p.m.

Southern Mississippi @ #2 Alabama, 12:00 p.m.

#15 UCF @ Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. (or ABC)

#22 Washington @ BYU, 3:30 p.m. (or ABC)

Old Dominion @ #21 Virginia, 7:00 p.m.

Toledo @ Colorado State, 10:15 p.m.

ESPN3

Central Connecticut @ Eastern Michigan, 3:00 p.m.

William & Mary @ East Carolina, 6:00 p.m.

Southern Illinois @ Arkansas State, 7:00 p.m.

Nevada @ UTEP, 8:00 p.m.

ESPNU

#23 Cal @ Ole Miss, 12:00 p.m.

Temple @ Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Ball State @ North Carolina State, 7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Louisiana @ Ohio, 2:00 p.m.

Troy @ Akron, 3:00 p.m.

West Virginia @ Kansas, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton @ Liberty, 6:00 p.m.

Wagner @ Florida Atlantic, 6:00 p.m.

Georgia State @ Texas State, 7:00 p.m.

Fox

#11 Michigan @ #13 Wisconsin, 12:00 p.m.

FS1

(Friday) #10 Utah @ USC, 9:00 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe @ Iowa State, 12:00 p.m.

SMU @ #25 TCU, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Network

South Alabama @ UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Colorado @ #24 Arizona State, 10:00 p.m.

SEC Network

#4 LSU @ Vanderbilt. 12:00 p.m.

Kentucky @ Mississippi State OR South Carolina @ Missouri, 4:00 p.m.

San Jose State @ Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.















