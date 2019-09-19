College Football Week 4 TV Schedule
By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 19 2019
(All Times ET)
(All Rankings Reflect AP Poll)
(All Games Saturday unless otherwise noted)
ABC
Michigan State @ Northwestern, 12:00 p.m.
#15 UCF @ Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. (or ESPN2)
#22 Washington @ BYU, 3:30 p.m. (or ESPN2)
Oklahoma State @ #12 Texas, 7:30 p.m.
ACC Network
Western Michigan @ Syracuse, 12:00 p.m.
Elon @ Wake Forest, 12:00 p.m. (Streaming/Regional Networks)
Appalachian State @ North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. (Streaming/Regional Networks)
Central Michigan @ Miami (FL), 4:00 p.m.
Charlotte @ #1 Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
BTN
Boston College @ Rutgers OR UConn @ Indiana, 12:00 p.m.
Miami (OH) @ #6 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska @ Illinois, 8:00 p.m.
CBS
#8 Auburn @ #17 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
#7 Notre Dame @ #3 Georgia, 8:00 p.m.
CBSSN
(Friday) Florida International @ Louisiana Tech, 8:00 p.m.
Morgan State @ Army, 12:00 p.m.
Wyoming @ Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor @ Rice, 7:00 p.m.
Utah State @ San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN
(Thursday) Houston @ Tulane, 8:00 p.m.
Tennessee @ #9 Florida, 12:00 p.m.
Louisville @ Florida State, 3:30 p.m.
#16 Oregon @ Stanford, 7:00 p.m.
UCLA @ #19 Washington State, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN2
(Friday) Air Force @ #20 Boise State, 9:00 p.m.
Southern Mississippi @ #2 Alabama, 12:00 p.m.
#15 UCF @ Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. (or ABC)
#22 Washington @ BYU, 3:30 p.m. (or ABC)
Old Dominion @ #21 Virginia, 7:00 p.m.
Toledo @ Colorado State, 10:15 p.m.
ESPN3
Central Connecticut @ Eastern Michigan, 3:00 p.m.
William & Mary @ East Carolina, 6:00 p.m.
Southern Illinois @ Arkansas State, 7:00 p.m.
Nevada @ UTEP, 8:00 p.m.
ESPNU
#23 Cal @ Ole Miss, 12:00 p.m.
Temple @ Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Ball State @ North Carolina State, 7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Louisiana @ Ohio, 2:00 p.m.
Troy @ Akron, 3:00 p.m.
West Virginia @ Kansas, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton @ Liberty, 6:00 p.m.
Wagner @ Florida Atlantic, 6:00 p.m.
Georgia State @ Texas State, 7:00 p.m.
Fox
#11 Michigan @ #13 Wisconsin, 12:00 p.m.
FS1
(Friday) #10 Utah @ USC, 9:00 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe @ Iowa State, 12:00 p.m.
SMU @ #25 TCU, 3:30 p.m.
NFL Network
South Alabama @ UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Colorado @ #24 Arizona State, 10:00 p.m.
SEC Network
#4 LSU @ Vanderbilt. 12:00 p.m.
Kentucky @ Mississippi State OR South Carolina @ Missouri, 4:00 p.m.
San Jose State @ Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.