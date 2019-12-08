College Football Playoff Schedule for LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma By William Pitts | Dec 08 2019 SEC Championship - Georgia v LSU | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After a season of back-and-forth battles, we now have our four College Football Playoff teams for the 2019-2020 bowl season.

As expected, the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Clemson Tigers have punched their ticket to the Playoff after taking care of business in their respective conference championship games. The fourth and final playoff spot fell to the Oklahoma Sooners, who fended off the Baylor Bears in an overtime thriller in the Big 12 Championship Game while the two teams they needed to leap-frog, Utah and Georgia, both lost convincingly.

As for the issue of the number-one team, the Playoff Committee settled on LSU at No. 1, with Ohio State at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 3.

College Football Playoff Schedule

The semifinals are set for Dec. 28, starting with the Peach Bowl in Atlanta between Oklahoma and LSU at 4 p.m. Later that night at 8 p.m. will be the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. between Clemson and Ohio State.

The winners will proceed to the Playoff Final in New Orleans on Jan. 13.