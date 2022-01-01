Reacting to Another SEC Title Game and What the 12-Team College Football Playoff TV Schedule Should Look Like
Alabama and Georgia each rolled in their respective College Football Playoff semifinal games, creating another sleepy New Year's Eve experience. What can college football do about the lack of buzz and excitement come playoff time? The 12-team tournament will help but getting the timing right will be both challenging and important. The Big Lead's Kyle Koster offers a modest proposal of what such a schedule would like in terms of television.