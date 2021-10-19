Roundup: Colin Powell Dies at 84; Dick Vitale Announces Cancer Diagnosis; Red Sox Blow Out Astros
Colin Powell dies at 84 ... Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for the holidays ... Russia suspends mission to NATO ... Tony Bennett sets a new world record ... China's growth is slow amid long-term reforms ... Justice Department asks Supreme Court to stop Texas abortion law ... S&P 500 gains for fourth day in a row ... "The Last Duel" got great reviews but bombed at the box office ... Disney pushes back debuts of several high-profile movies ... Evander Kane suspended 21 games for submitting fake COVID vaccine card ... Nick Rolovich fired by Washington State for refusing COVID vaccine ... Dick Vitale reveals cancer diagnosis ... AAC close to six-school expansion ... Titans tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a scary head injury ... Titans beat the Bills 34-31 ... Red Sox blow out Astros in Game 3 ...
Inside Ed Orgeron's stunning fall at LSU [Sports Illustrated]
NFL Week 6 winners and losers [CBS Sports]
Week 7 NFL power rankings [FanSided]
The Gruden-Raiders divorce is far from over [Yahoo Sports]
A look at the NFL MVP race a third of the way through the season [The Ringer]
The Suns completely botched Deandre Ayton extension talks [The Big Lead]
The Last Week Tonight staff should write every car commercial script:
The first look teaser trailer for The Flash that debuted this weekend:
Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen play "Who Said it?" with Succession lines:
Traffic -- "Dear Mr. Fantasy"