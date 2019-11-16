VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick Gives 90-Second Statement to Media After Workout
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 16 2019
Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts in Atlanta on Saturday. After what was largely considered a successful throwing session, Kaepernick delivered a 90-second statement to the assembled crowd and media before departing.
Here is his statement:
Kaepernick's statement emphasized that he wanted transparency in the process and that he's been ready and willing to play in the NFL for three years but hasn't been given the chance.
Based on video we've seen from the workout, Kaepernick certainly looks like he's in great shape and still has the cannon of an arm he was known for:
At least on NFL executive seemed to agreed:
Whether any NFL teams will offer him a chance is yet to be seen. It will be fascinating to see how this will play out over the next few weeks.