VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick Gives 90-Second Statement to Media After Workout By Ryan Phillips | Nov 16 2019

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts in Atlanta on Saturday. After what was largely considered a successful throwing session, Kaepernick delivered a 90-second statement to the assembled crowd and media before departing.

Here is his statement:

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

Kaepernick's statement emphasized that he wanted transparency in the process and that he's been ready and willing to play in the NFL for three years but hasn't been given the chance.

Based on video we've seen from the workout, Kaepernick certainly looks like he's in great shape and still has the cannon of an arm he was known for:

ANOTHER GREAT THROW BY KAP



Still got that arm pic.twitter.com/GccfQAiagT — 1st Team All Common Sense (@MrRoscoes) November 16, 2019

At least on NFL executive seemed to agreed:

After today’s workout in Atlanta, an NFL executive at Colin Kaepernick’s throwing session said his arm talent is “elite” and is the same as when he came out of college. He said that Kaepernick threw the ball well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

Whether any NFL teams will offer him a chance is yet to be seen. It will be fascinating to see how this will play out over the next few weeks.