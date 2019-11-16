Colin Kaepernick Workout Livestream By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 16 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick's workout saga has taken another turn.

Expressed through a statement released through his girlfriend and radio host Nessa Diab, the free agent quarterback and his camp have moved his scheduled workout, previously sanctioned by the NFL, from the Atlanta Falcons training facility to a new location at 4:00 p.m. ET. Kaepernick's late change of plans was induced when the NFL refused to allow media and an independent film crew into the workout. Diab's statement indicated that this was done for "transparency". NFL team representatives who planned to attend Kaepernick's workout have been given the new location.

A livestream of Kaepernick's workout can be seen below, provided by 11 Alive.