Colin Kaepernick Will Start For the San Francisco 49ers
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Chip Kelly has seen enough of Blaine Gabbert. Colin Kaepernick will start next weekend against the Buffalo Bills.
Gabbert has been on the field, while Kaepernick has been spearheading a social movement with his example. He ranks 30th among NFL starters in passer rating and 31st in yards/attempt.
CSN Bay Area had reported there was support within the locker room for third-string Christian Ponder, who was outperforming Kaepernick in practice.