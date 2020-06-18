Colin Kaepernick Joining Medium's Board, Creating Interview Series
By Kyle Koster | Jun 18 2020
Colin Kaepernick may get another shot in the NFL. Time will tell. It's been a rapidly-changing situation for the trailblazer in the last month. One thing that is happening, though, is the free-agent quarterback is joining the board of Medium and consulting on a new vertical covering prison reform and race.
The Washington Post's Ben Strauss reports:
Kaepernick is scheduled to conduct a series of question and answer interviews with athletes, activists and thought leaders — tentatively called “Conversations with Colin” — that will be published on Level, a vertical that Medium launched last year. Kaepernick will also consult on a series of feature articles that will appear on the site.
Kaepernick has rarely spoken to the media since leaving the NFL after the 2016 season, which has been an acid test for the public. Those who want to criticize him can ask, somewhat in good faith, what his intentions are and if he even wants to play football again. Those more sympathetic to him can point out his message has been fairly obvious since Day 1.
The current plan is for the vertical to publish two longform pieces a month. It's tough to tell exactly what impact bringing Kaepernick into the fold will have on the bottom line longterm. From a purely transactional angle, it seems like a very real way to drive immediate interest in a product but it's tough to imagine someone who's been so reticent to step into the limelight being at the forefront of a media blitz.