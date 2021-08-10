Colin Cowherd Says Zach Wilson Reminds Him of Johnny Manziel
Zach Wilson is finally at New York Jets training camp, but the 22-year-old isn't exactly tearing things up. He was terrible during an early training camp scrimmage, which prompted his head coach to preach patience. Colin Cowherd isn't encouraged by the news and has already taken to comparing Wilson to Johnny Manziel.
Yes, the dreaded Manziel comparison. We've seen it several times since Manziel washed out of the NFL in 2016. But Cowherd sees distinct parallels with Wilson. Both are undersized, cocky and come from wealth.
Here's Cowherd's explanation:
Wilson is certainly fighting an uphill battle to make it in the NFL. He didn't face great competition at BYU, his family members are making headlines for all the wrong reasons, and he's in the fishbowl of New York City with the spotlight brightly shining in his face. The kid has arm talent and was impressive during his final year of college, but he's got a long way to go to live up to the hype of being the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft.
We'll see how this plays out, but Wilson hasn't begun his career on the best footing.