Colin Cowherd: Without Rajon Rondo, the Lakers Aren't a Championship Team and LeBron Knows It
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 13 2020
Rajon Rondo broke his thumb in practice over the weekend and is now out 6-8 weeks. Combined with the loss of Avery Bradley, the Lakers are suddenly very thin in the backcourt, even with the recent additions of Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith. That's all Colin Cowherd needs to hear. The Lakers can't win the title and LeBron apparently knows it.
Cowherd also suggests that LeBron would be in a much better situation if he had signed with the Philadelphia 76ers because Ben Simmons is better than Khris Middleton. Questionable arguments all around really as the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference and have just as good a shot at taking a title home from the bubble as anyone else.
Both Bradley and Rondo have been in and out of the lineup this season, but LeBron has been there the whole time. Anthony Davis has also stayed healthy. To suggest that loss Rondo is enough to prevent them from winning a championship when you have no idea will be COVID-free by the time the bubble playoffs begin. If they begin.
If LeBron is there, the Lakers have a shot and the one person who will definitely never think otherwise is LeBron.