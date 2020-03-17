Colin Cowherd Was Told Tom Brady Signs Tomorrow With Tampa Bay
By Bobby Burack | Mar 17 2020
Colin Cowherd was told earlier today that Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow.
"I was told 35 minutes ago that Tom Brady signs tomorrow with Tampa Bay," Cowherd said. "He had made a decision and talked to Tampa Bay yesterday. He was willing to re-sign with New England but he watched Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins go to other franchises and then called Robert Kraft an hour and a half later and says ‘I’M OUT’… I am told Tampa is the choice and he will sign tomorrow... This is not a 'football source', it is a ‘Icon’ source, and somebody in Tom’s stratosphere that knows Tom and who is a famous person. He says Tampa."
The Buccaneers are the betting current favorites to sign Brady.
If/when he decides on the Bucs, he will have access to an electric, physically terrifying Mike Evans and Chris Godwin wide receiver combination. They have playmakers on defense, particularly, the recently-tagged Shaq Barrett fresh off of 19.5 sacks. This is a team that can compete in the playoffs with Brady.
Tampa Bay's offer to Brady is believed to be $30 million or more, per Ian Rapoport.