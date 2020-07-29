Colin Cowherd is Convinced Tua Tagovailoa Has a Limp
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 29 2020
Colin Cowherd is straight-up convinced Tua Tagovailoa is walking with a limp. On his show Wednesday, Cowherd analyzed a five second piece of footage like it was the Zapruder film, trying to determine whether or not Tagovailoa was limping as he arrived at the Miami Dolphins' facility. It was a fascinating segment.
Cowherd believes Tua definitely has a limp and is favoring one side of his body, while co-host Joy Taylor thinks he's just walking with "swag." Cowherd was so convinced, he walked around the studio to show what he was talking about.
Check out he clip below:
Tagovailoa suffered a devastating hip injury during a game against Mississippi State in November. The Alabama quarterback opted to forgo his senior season and enter the draft despite still rehabbing the injury. It didn't hurt him, as the Dolphins selected him with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
As of now, Tagovailoa has been cleared for all football activity to start training camp, so that may just be the way he walks.