Colin Cowherd Determines Tom Brady's Next Team Using Photoshop
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 05 2020
Tom Brady's future remains uncertain, but Colin Cowherd is sure of one thing - you don't eat blue food. OK, two things. You don't eat blue food and Tom Brady looks good in a Cowboys jersey. Using all the Fox Sports resources at his disposal, Cowherd had photoshops done of Brady in several perspective uniforms and the only one that works is Dallas.
Is it true? Or could you photoshop anyone's head on Tony Romo's body and think, "That looks like a Dallas Cowboys quarterback!" I'm guessing Brady would look just as normal in a Giants uniform, or any other blue jersey. I just hope he doesn't eat any of them.