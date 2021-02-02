Colin Cowherd Thinks Aaron Rodgers is Over Green Bay
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 2, 2021, 2:19 PM EST
Colin Cowherd thinks Aaron Rodgers is over the Green Bay Packers. On Tuesday, Cowherd expounded on Rodgers' situation in Green Bay. He believes the two-time NFL MVP is more of a big swing guy who wants to go for it, whereas the Packers are all about conservative calculation. The personalities of the franchise and the player simply don't match up.
Here's the segment Cowherd did on this topic:
He makes some interesting points here. Rodgers wasn't happy with Green Bay's draft decisions last year as the franchise prepared for the future instead of helping its star now. For a 37-year-old in his final few seasons that mentality has to be so frustrating. Rodgers wants to win another Super Bowl and likely isn't concerned with what happens after he's gone.
I firmly believe Rodgers will finish his career in Green Bay, but the franchise has to switch up its thinking. The Packers have to go all-in on his final few seasons instead of cautiously building.