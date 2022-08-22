Colin Cowherd Talks About All the Places He's Lived While Arguing Steelers Should Start Kenny Pickett
The early returns on Kenny Pickett are very positive in Pittsburgh. The young Steelers QB has as many touchdowns as he does incompletions through two preseason games. The operative word is preseason, obviously, and Pickett's strongest quality was that he was closer to pro-ready than anyone else in his class, so it's not that big of a surprise. But the Steelers should be feeling quite pleased with his early progress regardless.
Now the question is if they'll take the leap and start him instead of Mitchell Trubisky, signed as a free agent to bridge the gap between the end of the Ben Roethlisberger era and the start of the Pickett era. Colin Cowherd made his case on The Herd today that Pickett should absolutely be the starter, but caveated his claim by acknowledging Pittsburgh is the kind of town that doesn't change quickly. He made that point by talking about all the places he's lived compared to Pittsburgh for half of the below segment.
I would not blame you if you started listening and completely forgot what the topic of the conversation was after 90 or so seconds. I certainly did. A more meandering path than Cowherd usually takes, but it came back to the same place all the same.