Colin Cowherd Really Hates Pro Day Buzz
Colin Cowherd took to his show on Wednesday and ripped into the post Pro Day buzz we've seen over the last few weeks. Cowherd specifically laughed at how little buzz Trevor Lawrence's workout got compared to how much adulation was showered on both Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson.
In classic Cowherd fashion, he compared the buzz surrounding Fields and Wilson to the amount of press young Hollywood stars get on red carpets while everyone ignores Meryl Streep -- Lawrence is Streep in this analogy. The new, fresh guys are exciting, while Lawrence's greatness is old news.
Here's the entire segment:
I mean, he's right. Plenty of Pro Day stars have gone on to be total busts. He points out JaMarcus Russell, Dwayne Haskins, Paxton Lynch and Johnny Manziel were all lauded for their performances. All of them flopped. (Side note: remember when Manziel wore a helmet during his throwing session and everyone thought it was a game-changer?)
Pro Days, especially for quarterbacks, are scripted affairs that show scouts exactly what they want to see and hide other flaws. That is, unless you're Mac Jones.