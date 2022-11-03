Colin Cowherd Predicts Red Wave in Midterms
Colin Cowherd decided to dip his toes into the political waters on Thursday ahead of the midterm elections via his Twitter account. The Herd host expressed his belief that a "Red Wave" is coming and he can't blame anyone who will be voting that way.
Cowherd defended his viewpoint in the comments and clarified what he meant by messing with people's kids.
It seems Cowherd is still upset about how the return to school was handled for kids around the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Election Day is next Tuesday and will prove whether Cowherd is right.