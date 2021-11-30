Colin Cowherd: LSU Is a Better Job Than Notre Dame
Brian Kelly's stunning decision to leave Notre Dame for LSU had the college football world buzzing Monday night. In the wake of Lincoln Riley's departure from Oklahoma to USC, there's a lot of discussion about the college coaching carousel and why certain coaches are leaving supposed great gigs. Colin Cowherd had a simple explanation for Kelly's exit from Notre Dame: LSU is a better job.
Cowherd discussed Kelly's move during Tuesday's edition of The Herd. He thinks the move makes complete sense. Kelly is 60 and wants to challenge himself against the best in the sport. He's tired of getting waxed by top-tier SEC teams and LSU can get the kind of players to compete for national titles every year. To Cowherd, the move seems like a no-brainer.
Here's what he had to say:
There are questions about how Kelly will actually fit at LSU and whether he'll be able to recruit to the level of his predecessors with the Tigers. But given the financial commitment the school made to him and the rosters he should be able to put together, this move does make sense.