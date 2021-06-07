Colin Cowherd: Julio Jones Doesn't Change the Titans Much
Colin Cowherd is not bullish on the Tennessee Titans' acquisition of Julio Jones. While he thinks Jones is good, he's no longer in his prime and the Titans are a running team. In Cowherd's estimation, adding the All-Pro wideout doesn't make the Titans better than the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills.
Here's what he had to say on Monday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd:
The best part of this segment is when he compares the Titans acquiring Jones to having the best pool in Seattle. Yeah it's nice but you'll be limited in how often you can use it. It's not a bad comparison. The Titans attempted 485 passes in 2020; only the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens had fewer attempts. The team's offense is built around Derrick Henry, so how often will Jones really see the ball?
The Titans needed another receiver, but Cowherd has a point. Jones may not make them that much better.