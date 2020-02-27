Colin Cowherd: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Go to Golden State If the Bucks Don't Win the NBA Championship
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 26 2020
With the Bucks on pace to finish with one of the best records in NBA history, it seems like a silly time to wonder where Giannis Antetokounmpo will go if the Bucks falter in the postseason. Yet here's Colin Cowherd suggesting that Giannis will go to Golden State because Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are such good friends.
Again, the Bucks are 50-8 right now. The Bucks are winning and they have a good chance to be penciled into the Finals for the next few years. Giannis doesn't need to go somewhere else to play for a title.
Giannis has said on multiple occasions that he doesn't want to be friends with other stars. There is just no indication that something like Durant to the Warriors will happen with Giannis. Kevin Durant returning to the Warriors makes more sense.