Colin Cowherd: The Browns Must Fire Freddie Kitchens to Save Baker Mayfield By Stephen Douglas | Dec 03 2019 Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns | Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Colin Cowherd found a whole new way to bash Baker Mayfield today, using Freddie Kitchens as a Trojan Horse to sneak into America's living room. Cowherd started the segment by saying people might think the Cleveland Browns have to fire Freddie Kitchens so that they can save Baker Mayfield.

Within seconds Cowherd was back to pointing out Mayfield's horrible statistics. Cowherd makes another great case against Mayfield as the Browns' future. So who will Cleveland pick if one has to go? Mayfield has already outlasted two coaches and Kitchens has not made a great case for himself with a 5-7 record so far this season.

Odds are that Mayfield has another shot with another coach next year, but until Cleveland brings in a credible second option at QB, he's their man. So it's up to Kitchens to turn to Garrett Gilbert, who most recently threw 13 touchdown passes for the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football, to try and save his own job.