Colin Cowherd: Cowboys Should Let Dak Prescott Hit the Market
By Ryan Phillips | May 20 2020
Colin Cowherd does not believe the Dallas Cowboys should pay Dak Prescott what he wants. Instead, Cowherd thinks the Cowboys should just let their quarterback hit the open market.
On Wednesday, Chris Simms claimed Prescott has been offered a five-year, $175 million deal. But the quarterback only wants a four-year pact and if it goes five years he wants $45 million in the final season. After hearing that, Cowherd ranted on why the Cowboys should just let him hit the market.
Check out the segment below:
Cowherd is right that Prescott is not Wilson, but he's too dismissive of the 26-year-old's ability, especially if he thinks Andy Dalton could step in and provide similar value. Prescott has had his ups and downs, but he's a good NFL starting quarterback. In 2019 he was second in the NFL in yards (4,902), fifth in yards per attempt (8.2) and fourth in Total QBR (70.2), one spot ahead of Wilson. He also had 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He was among the best signal-callers in the league.
Prescott is a good quarterback. Maybe he's not in the elite tier with Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and now Lamar Jackson, but he's not far from it. When an NFL franchise has a guy like that, it simply can't let him walk. Winning quarterbacks don't grow on trees and Prescott has been proven he can win at the NFL level.
I doubt Prescott gets the deal he's asking for, but the Cowboys should absolutely not allow him to hit the open market.