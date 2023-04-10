Colin Cowherd Compares Luka Doncic to Carmelo Anthony
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have missed the playoffs just one year after reaching the Western Conference Finals. The Mavs simply weren't good enough this season and even tanked their way to the finish in an attempt to keep their draft pick. This campaign has soured Colin Cowherd on Doncic, the franchise cornerstone. He went as far as to compare the 24-year-old to Carmelo Anthony. And not in a positive way.
I guess I can see this angle a bit, but Doncic and Anthony do have some significant differences. Anthony was a pure 1-on-1 guy, while Doncic makes plays for his teammates and has an all-court game. This season, Luka is averaging 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. Anthony never averaged more than 7.7 rebounds or 4.2 assists in a season. For his career he averaged 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, as compared to Doncic whose career averages are 8.6 and 8.0. Anthony was a pure scorer -- an incredibly gifted one, but that's all he did.
Like Anthony, Doncic doesn't play defense and isn't in phenomenal shape. He just sort of shows up and plays. It's a tribute to his immense talent that he's a perennial MVP candidate. As for being prickly, most NBA superstars other than Giannis Antetokounmpo have that quality, so i don't put much stock into it.