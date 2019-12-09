Colin Cowherd: Kansas City Winning Was Actually Bad, New Orleans Losing Was Actually Good
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 09 2019
Colin Cowherd recapped the NFL weekend on his show today, and whether your team won or lost is apparently completely unimportant. For example, the Chiefs beat the Patriots. You might think, "Winning good for Chiefs, losing bad for Patriots!" But it's not that simple. The Chiefs actually worried Cowherd in the win and the Patriots loss was dismissed because the team was actually just collecting data.
That's the real Patriots way. When they lose either the Brady era is over (and it never is) or the loss didn't actually matter. They were collecting data. It was just the regular season. They were screwed by the officials. They weren't even allowed to film the walkthrough. So on and so on.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints lost to the San Francisco 49ers and Cowherd is here to tell you that's a good thing.
It's quite the conundrum for teams as the single-elimination playoff approaches. Will they want to win ugly and advance or look good in a loss and impress Colin Cowherd?