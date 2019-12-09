Colin Cowherd: Kansas City Winning Was Actually Bad, New Orleans Losing Was Actually Good By Stephen Douglas | Dec 09 2019 41st Annual Gracie Awards | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Colin Cowherd recapped the NFL weekend on his show today, and whether your team won or lost is apparently completely unimportant. For example, the Chiefs beat the Patriots. You might think, "Winning good for Chiefs, losing bad for Patriots!" But it's not that simple. The Chiefs actually worried Cowherd in the win and the Patriots loss was dismissed because the team was actually just collecting data.

"That wasn't pretty. It made me more concerned about Kansas City. You scored 3 points in the second half, you didn't adjust."



Despite the win in New England, @ColinCowherd needs to see more from the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/HFHBFJXg94 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 9, 2019

That's the real Patriots way. When they lose either the Brady era is over (and it never is) or the loss didn't actually matter. They were collecting data. It was just the regular season. They were screwed by the officials. They weren't even allowed to film the walkthrough. So on and so on.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints lost to the San Francisco 49ers and Cowherd is here to tell you that's a good thing.

"That was as good a loss as you can have in the NFL... Drew Brees looks energized. He looks healthy." @ColinCowherd reacts to the Saints loss vs. 49ers: pic.twitter.com/6VP6JUknoS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 9, 2019

It's quite the conundrum for teams as the single-elimination playoff approaches. Will they want to win ugly and advance or look good in a loss and impress Colin Cowherd?