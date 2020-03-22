The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Colin Cowherd's Cat is Adorable and Perfect Twitter Fodder

By Brian Giuffra | Mar 22 2020

Colin Cowherd's cat.
Colin Cowherd's cat.

These last couple of weeks have been interesting on Twitter. There's the relentless barrage of coronavirus updates, free agency news around the NFL and, what I would call, distraction posts. You know, the funny videos, memes and animal pictures/videos that give the bored workers of this country a needed distraction in the middle of the day.

Enter Colin Cowherd, who introduced the world to his cat on Twitter today. Or maybe he had previously and I just didn't notice. Honestly, who would have? It didn't matter PC (pre-coronavirus). Now it's all that does matter because Cowherd has one damn cute cat and it was the prefect distraction for me on a lazy Sunday.

Is that an English Shorthair? Or maybe a Scottish Fold? Or is it a Ragamuffin? Honestly, I don't care. Looking up all those cat breeds (and learning they exist) is exactly what the world needs in these crazy days.

PS: I did some internet sleuthing and it turns out Colin has introduced us to his cat (and dog) before. Here's some more from Colin's favorite furry friends.

That was fun!