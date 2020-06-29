Colin Cowherd Isn't a Fan of Cam Newton's Fit With the New England Patriots
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 29 2020
Colin Cowherd hasn't been a big advocate for Cam Newton over the last few months. So when Newton signed with the New England Patriots on Sunday, you knew Cowherd was going to have an opinion hot and ready to go. Unsurprisingly, he's not a fan of the fit.
Here's what he had to say:
Cowherd doesn't think the Patriots and Newton match up well because of the system fit. It's actually not a terrible point. The Patriots don't really have any game-breaking talent on the perimeter and the offense seemed stuck in the mud even with Tom Brady at quarterback in 2019.
While that's completely fair, there is no way someone can objectively look at this as a bad deal for either side. Newton gets to learn under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels for a year, while the Patriots get a former MVP on a minuscule contract. It's completely low-risk for both sides with potential for big rewards.