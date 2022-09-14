Colin Cowherd: Bill Belichick Will Be Gone After This Season
Colin Cowherd was a guest on Slow News Day with The Ringer's Kevin Clark on Wednesday, and the host of The Herd came out swinging. Cowherd ripped the New England Patriots and predicted this will be Bill Belichick's final season with the franchise.
Cowherd said the Patriots are, "Bad, culturally off and they're boring." He's not wrong. Then he went on to say he thinks Patriots owner Robert Kraft will try to convince Belichick to retire while still being paid as a consultant.
Check out the clip below:
That's a bold prediction. Frankly, I have a hard time seeing the greatest coach in NFL history just walking away after a bad season. It just doesn't seem like it would be in Belichick's nature to do so.