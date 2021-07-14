Colin Cowherd Rips Ben Roethlisberger's Work Ethic
Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly been "obsessed" with his diet and losing weight this offseason. After a disappointing finish to 2020, the 39-year-old has apparently realized he needs to get into shape. Colin Cowherd isn't buying it.
On Wednesday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the host broke down why he thinks the hype around a new Roethlisberger is bunk. Big Ben has had years to get into shape and he hasn't. At the same time, guys like Russell Wilson and Tom Brady think about their health 365 days a year, instead of just during the season.
Cowherd even went so far as to say he thinks the Steelers are a sub-.500 football team, pegging them to go 8-9 this season. Though he clarified he thinks eight wins is being generous.
Here's the segment:
There are some solid arguments in there, but mostly Cowherd is just taking shots at Big Ben for being out of shape. Which, I mean, I get it. Imagine how good Roethlisberger could have been over the past decade if he took care of his body the way Brady does.
We'll see if the Steelers really are bouncing back or whether the Mike Tomlin-Ben Roethlisberger is finally ending. It's worth noting that in his 15 seasons as Pittsburgh's head coach, Tomlin has never had a team finish below .500.