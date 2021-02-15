Colin Cowherd Amends His Backwards Hat Rule For Quarterbacks
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 15, 2021, 1:52 PM EST
Colin Cowherd returned to the air on Monday after he took time off following a health scare over Super Bowl weekend. And boy, did he come out firing.
Cowherd didn't miss a beat as he dove right in and brought up his longstanding issues with professional athletes wearing their hats backwards. Though this time Cowherd decided to amend his rule for NFL quarterbacks because Tom Brady wore his hat backwards during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Brady also got hammered and threw the Lombardi Trophy across open water.
Due to Brady's hat decision, Cowherd was forced to change his rule. Here's what he had to say:
So yeah, if you win your seventh Lombardi Trophy, you have the green light to wear your hat backwards according to Colin Cowherd. I think that's a fair caveat.
It's good to see Cowherd back and healthy. It's also great to see him playing the hits and leaning right back into the backwards hat thing.