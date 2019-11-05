Colin Cowherd Apologizes for Browns-Ravens Prediction: "Worst Football Take Ever" By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 05 2019 Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens' 37-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday was all kinds of shocking, but the biggest surprise may have come hours after the final seconds ticked off M&T Bank Stadium's scoreboard.

The 24-hour cycle of sports news and debate offers little, if any, room for apology, but Colin Cowherd provided a welcome exception during the Monday edition of The Herd on FS1. Friday's episode provided the triggering incident, as Cowherd believed the Cleveland Browns, citing an easier schedule, were going to overtake the Ravens for first place "in a month".

He was wrong and said sorry.

An apology from @ColinCowherd...



For his "worst football take ever:" pic.twitter.com/rjJ0xJ7aOq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 4, 2019

Cowherd's Friday reasoning was Cleveland's strength of schedule, or lack thereof. Whereas the Ravens' post-New England slate featured fearsome follow-ups from the Texans, Rams, 49ers, and Bills, the Browns had a seemingly easy slate ahead. Cowherd foresaw the Browns turning their season around against a Denver Broncos team starting first-timer Brandon Allen at quarterback.

Not only did the Browns fall to the Broncos 24-19, but former safety Jermaine Whitehead's Twitter rant added further embarrassment to the proceedings and Baker Mayfield's facial hair was a big topic of conversation too. Cleveland now sits at 2-6 in the AFC North, while Baltimore not only leads at 6-2, but holds one of the AFC's first-round byes .

“I’m embarrassing,” Cowherd said. “I apologize. I have told my staff to take it off the archive. It is my worst football take ever. Everything that matters to me, I bailed on because I couldn’t get over the schedules.”

Cowherd's apology is certainly a refreshing moment in the world of sports media. Best of all, it's certainly an apology that Larry David would undoubtedly approve.