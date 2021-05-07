Colin Cowherd: Anthony Davis Doesn't Take Care of His Body
Anthony Davis suffered yet another injury Thursday night, as back spasms took him out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 118-94 blowout loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis has only played in 31 games this season and the defending champions have needed him to get healthy badly. On Friday, Colin Cowherd was blunt as to why the 28-year-old suffers so many injuries: he doesn't take care of his body.
Cowherd's thesis was that Davis isn't a superstar built like LeBron James or Tom Brady. He doesn't spend millions keeping his body right year-round and therefore will never be healthy enough to become a star of that magnitude. "He is not a grinder" was a standout quote from the segment.
Here's what Cowherd had to say:
Calling Davis "marginally committed" is a bit harsh. I truly think it's hard to judge Davis this season given that the Lakers had to hit training camp only a few weeks after winning a championship in the NBA's Orlando bubble. The Lakers were set up to fail this season by having no offseason following a year-long championship campaign.