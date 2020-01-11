Colin Cowherd Lauds Aaron Rodgers for Wearing a Hat Over His 'Great Hair'
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 10 2020
Colin Cowherd appears to have changed his pick for the Divisional Round game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks this weekend. After seeing Aaron Rodgers give an interview where he wore a hat, Cowherd is apparently convinced the Packers are going to win.
Co-host Joy Taylor posted the following segment on Twitter and it's pretty great:
Look it's an interesting theory. Aaron Rodgers is more focused on football than his looks, so he's willing to cover his hair with a hat. He doesn't care about presenting himself like a model, he's too focused on winning games.
I have to admit, I kind of like Cowherd's thinking here. Rodgers doesn't care what you think of his looks, he's going to go out there and play football. You can keep your combs and your hair gel, he's throwing on a hat and watching film.
The Packers are totally covering this weekend. Bank on it.