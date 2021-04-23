Colin Cowherd Compares 2021 NFL Draft Quarterbacks to Movies
Colin Cowherd loves to mix in pop culture with his sports takes, and often devotes chunks of his show to comparing seemingly unrelated subjects. But he does so with deep thought and reason, which actually makes those some of his best segments. On Friday he compared the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft to movies, complete with mock posters.
As Cowherd sees it, Trevor Lawrence is The Natural, Zach Wilson is Titanic, Trey Lance is Good Will Hunting, Justin Fields is Iron Man and Mac Jones is A Beautiful Mind. It's worth watching for his reasoning.
Here's the whole segment and kudos to his graphics folks for some of those posters, which are pretty hilarious:
Those are pretty good picks.
The Lawrence/Natural comparison is obvious.
Wilson's is a bit harsh, though I see it if you think the Jets will be his iceberg.
As for Lance, I would have gone for a foreign Oscar-winner, or maybe a super independent film for Lance given his logic. Maybe Parasite or Moonlight?
Comparing Mac Jones to A Beautiful Mind might be taking it a bit far, I actually think Good Will Hunting works for him. Smart guy who comes out of nowhere to dominate?
Iron Man is decent for Fields, I can definitely see it.
All-in-all a decent segment that should spark debate.