Coleen Rooney Accuses Rebekah Vardy of Leaking Stories to Press on Twitter

By Kyle Koster | Oct 09 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Wayne Rooney of England, his wife Coleen Rooney and their children Kit Joseph Ronney, Klay Anthony Rooney, Kai Wayne Rooney and Cass Mac Rooney pose for a photo pitside prior to the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
In a story seemingly created in a lab to be covered by British tabloids, Wayne Rooney's wife has accused Jamie Vardy's wife of leaking stories about her to the press. Coleen Rooney tweeted about her elaborate sting operation Wednesday morning.

Rebekah Vardy responded to the accusations with the ol' Shaggy "It wasn't me" defense.

This is extremely spicy drama aired in public for all to see. Rooney is identified as an influencer and Vardy has some reality television in her background. Simply put, these two know about conflict.

The Sun has put a note on all Rooney-related stories suggesting that, oops our bad, these may have been fabricated then laundered to us.