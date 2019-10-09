Coleen Rooney Accuses Rebekah Vardy of Leaking Stories to Press on Twitter By Kyle Koster | Oct 09 2019 Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In a story seemingly created in a lab to be covered by British tabloids, Wayne Rooney's wife has accused Jamie Vardy's wife of leaking stories about her to the press. Coleen Rooney tweeted about her elaborate sting operation Wednesday morning.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Rebekah Vardy responded to the accusations with the ol' Shaggy "It wasn't me" defense.

This is extremely spicy drama aired in public for all to see. Rooney is identified as an influencer and Vardy has some reality television in her background. Simply put, these two know about conflict.

The Sun has put a note on all Rooney-related stories suggesting that, oops our bad, these may have been fabricated then laundered to us.