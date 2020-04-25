Cole Kmet Drafted By the Bears, Who Love Tight Ends Far Too Much
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 24 2020
The Chicago Bears selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the 43rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night. While Kmet is a really good tight end and could have gone in the first round during a normal year, it was a pretty absurd pick by the Bears. Mostly because tight end was most definitely not a need for the team.
The Bears signed Jimmy Graham to a two-year, $16 million deal this offseason and had eight other tight ends on the roster right now. They now have 10 tight ends on their roster. The Bears had major needs at cornerback, safety, offensive line and receiver. They did select Utah corner Jaylon Johnson with the 50th pick, but that still leaves four other major needs that they could have filled at 43.
I just don't get it. Kmet is a really nice tight end who can help their offense. But with so many holes and $16 million tied up in Graham, it's puzzling. This is the same front office who spent a second-round pick in Adam Shaheen in 2017 and has still not figured out how to use him. While Shaheen has battled injuries, he's only posted 26 receptions in 27 career games.
Again, this just doesn't make a whole lot of sense. The Bears can't seem to decide what kind of team they want to be. That's how you end up with 10 tight ends on your roster.