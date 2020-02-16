Cole Anthony Got Very Bloody After Catching an Elbow to the Forehead Against Virginia
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 15 2020
North Carolina freshman guard Cole Anthony suffered a massive cut on his forehead on Satruday against Virginia. With the scored tied 39-39 with 12 minutes remaining in the second half, Anthony went for a rebounds against the Cavaliers' Francisco Caffaro. Anthony was called for a foul, but caught an elbow in the middle of his forehead.
Anthony went down and yelled "why am I always getting hurt?" when he realized he was starting to bleed. He returned a few minutes later with a bandage over his eye.
Anthony is averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the unranked Tar Heels. He has missed 11 of the team's first 24 games.