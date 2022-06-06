Cody Rhodes' Torn Pec Injury Looked Gnarly at Hell in a Cell
By Stephen Douglas
Cody Rhodes tore his pec ahead of WWE's Hell in a Cell event. Rhodes was set to wrestle Seth Rollins in the main event and by the looks of Rhodes with his shirt off, no one would have been able to question his decision if he pulled out because look him.
That is just about the most painful looking thing you will ever see where a bone isn't visibly broken. A normal person would take the day off so they wouldn't have to use their mouse at a desk job. Cody Rhodes is some magical combination of insane, well-compensated and dedicated to his job and fans.