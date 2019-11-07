Cody Rhodes Cuts Hall of Fame Promo on AEW Dynamite By Ryan Phillips | Nov 06 2019

Cody Rhodes had to answer all the great mic work Chris Jericho has been doing in AEW and on Wednesday we finally got what we've been waiting for. Cody cut a Hall of Fame-level promo about Jericho and his Inner Circle stable on AEW: Dynamite.

In the promo, Rhodes answers all of Jericho's criticisms about his privilege, age, family connections and more. He also stated if he loses to Jericho at Full Gear, he'll never challenge for the AEW title again. He got legitimately emotional and it was some of the best work on the mic we've ever seen from Cody.

Check this out:

That's just a fantastic wrestling promo and one of the best of the year.

Rhodes and Jericho will face off for the AEW World Championship on Saturday at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view. Also on that card will be a highly-anticipated tag team matchup between The Young Bucks and Santana and Ortiz, a battle between "Hangman" Adam Page and Pac, and what might be the culmination of the bitter feud between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

It should be a great card and I'm sure that promo by Cody has got a lot of people interested in seeing what happens next.