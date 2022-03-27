Cody Bellinger Looks Terrible in Spring Training
Cody Bellinger is a two-time All-Star and won the 2019 NL MVP Award. You wouldn't know that based on the way the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has played the last two seasons. To put it mildly, Bellinger has stunk. Any hopes for a turnaround in 2022 have been dimmed by his play so far in spring training.
After striking out four times Saturday night, Bellinger's dismal spring numbers continue to jump out. So far in 20 plate appearances and 19 at-bats Bellinger is hitting .158 with a .200 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .158. In those 19 at-bats, Bellinger has struck out an insane 14 times with just one walk.
Positively othing is working with his swing.
In 2021, Bellinger was straight awful. In 95 games, he hit .165 with a .240 on-base percentage while slugging .302. That's an OPS of .542. He had 10 home runs, 36 RBI and 94 strikeouts against 31 walks. His fWAR was a horrendous -0.8.
That followed a 2020 campaign where he slashed .239/.333/.455 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 56 games. It was a huge comedown after his MVP season the year before. He's suffered one of MLB's most puzzling meltdowns.
Can Bellinger turn it around in 2022. Well, if spring is any indication that's not coming any time son.