Cody Bellinger Enjoys Standing Ovation From Dodgers Fans, Gets Called For Pitch Clock Violation

Cody Bellinger's time with the Los Angeles Dodgers came to an ugly end last year as Bellinger's stats continued its dive off a cliff. But he did spend nearly a decade with the organization and recorded 13 RBI during the Dodgers' World Series run in 2020. Now a member of the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger returned to LA for the first time in a different uniform last night and was given a big standing ovation by the fans in attendance.

Bellinger spent a moment basking in the appreciation before getting hit with a pitch clock violation by the home plate umpire. Which is hilarious and a little depressing. Have a heart, blue!

That's the new version of baseball right there, folks. Two and a half hour games, but at what cost?

